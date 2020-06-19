Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter in Munand area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.
The operation is underway and further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police informed.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. (ANI)
One terrorist neutralised in J-K's Shopian encounter
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:32 IST
