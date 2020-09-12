One terrorist, two over ground workers held in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): One terrorist and two over ground workers (OGWs) were apprehended in Dangarpura area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, said Chinar Corps, Indian Army



One Chinese pistol with a magazine, 12 rounds of 9 mm pistol and one Chinese grenade were recovered from their possession, Chinar Corps, Indian Army informed.

Earlier on Friday, two terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested by the security forces in Baramulla district. (ANI)

