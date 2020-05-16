One tests negative for COVID-19 in Goa out of 3 positive cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 16 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said that out of three who were reported positive for coronavirus, one has tested negative for COVID-19.

"The confirmatory test conducted at GMC states that out of the three samples, two have been reported positive and one sample is reported negative. Their samples will be tested again in the next 72 hours," Rane said in a tweet.

Rane had earlier informed that three positive cases have been reported in the State.

"Three out of seven Goans from Vasco who had gone to deliver barges at Gangapur, Kolkata, have tested positive for COVID-19 infection upon their arrival on Friday," he said while speaking to media in Panaji.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on My 14 said that eight fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported, all of whom had arrived in the State from outside.

With the fresh cases reported, the total number of positive cases in the State climbed to 10. (ANI)

