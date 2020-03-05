One virology institute not enough, need more: DMK MP Kanimozhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP MK Kanimozhi on Thursday said one virology institute is not enough and demanded a similar establishment in different zones of the country.

Speaking in Lok Sabha she said, "There is only one virology institute in Pune. It is not enough. We should have this institute in different zones of the country."

The comments of the DMK leader came in the wake of coronavirus outbreak which has caused the death of more than 3200 people across the world. Over 94,000 people worldwide have also been infected with the virus. (ANI)

