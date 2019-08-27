ONGC CMD honoured with Distinguished Fellowship of IOD, 2019

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Shashi Shanker was honoured with the Distinguished Fellowship of the Institute of Directors (IOD), 2019 during the 29th Institute of Directors (IOD) Annual Day Ceremony.

The prestigious honour was conferred to Shanker on August 26 during the ceremony held in the national capital. The Fellowship has been given in appreciation of his distinguished contribution to business and society.

The honour was bestowed to Shanker by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation and Trade and Commerce.

In his acceptance speech, Shanker said: "The distinguished prestige bestowed to me is in recognition to the efforts of 31,000 employees of Energy Maharatna ONGC." Sharing ONGC's commitment to Sustainability, Shanker further stated that," that ONGC is on its way to abolish single-use plastics and introduce paperless office."

The felicitation program was also attended by Amitabh Kant Niti Ayog CEO, Lucia Real-Martin Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK, Vijay Karia CMD Ravin Group of Companies and PVSM (Retd) Lt Gen J S Ahluwalia.

The 2019 Fellowships were decided by a jury led by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice M N Venkatachaliah. He is also the Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

IOD trains Directors on corporate Boards and gives Golden Peacock Awards to corporates for 15 different corporate functions. The theme of this year's IOD Annual Day Ceremony was 'Future Boards: Leading Strategy to Embrace Sustainability'. (ANI)

