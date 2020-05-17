ONGC gas pipeline leaks in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): There was a leak in the gas pipeline of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Turpupalem village in Malikipuram Mandal here on Saturday. After villagers alerted officials the gas supply the situation was brought under control, police said.

Malikipuram sub-inspector Nagaraju told ANI that the gas leak started at around 6 PM. ONGC technicians rushed to the spot and closed down all the wells immediately. After that, they brought the situation under control by reducing pressure.

"95 per cent of leakage is prevented. But sporadic leaks are occurring. Overall situation is under control. Technicians are still at work. Cause of leakage not yet known," the sub-inspector said. (ANI)

