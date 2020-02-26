Onion laden truck rams into car and bike in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], Feb 26 (ANI): An onion laden truck rammed into a car and bike on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba, said police on Wednesday.

No casualties or grievous injuries have been reported.

The incident happened when, while taking a turn, the driver lost control and crashed into the car and bike. The incident which took place on Feb 23 was captured in a CCTV camera.

According to police, the people involved in the incident have sustained minor injuries and investigation is on. (ANI)

