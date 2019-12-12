Onion prices gone up as production come down: Agriculture Minister Tomar

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that prices of onions had risen as production has come down but the government had taken remedial steps including curbs on exports and giving orders for imports.

Replying to debate on crop loss and its impact on farmers in Lok Sabha during which members raised concern over high prices of onions, he said there was a shortfall in production of the commodity.

He said onion is produced in India in three seasons with 70 per cent production during rabi, 20 per cent during Kharif and 10 per cent in post-Kharif.

He said the estimate of production of onion for the season was 69.9 lakh tonnes but the possibility was that production will be 53. 73 lakh tonnes.

"There is a gap of 15.8 lakh tonnes. The is a problem," he said.

He said the government is serious to deal with the shortfall of the commodity and has also written to states to take requisite measures.

Opposition members have been raising concern over high prices of onions, saying the price of commodity had, at one point, gone up to Rs 130 per kg


