Onion prices shoot up in Nagpur, Bhopal

Nagpur/Bhopal [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The price of onions has gone up significantly in Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, creating distress for the consumers.

A Nagpur shopkeeper said: "The price of onions has gone up to Rs 70-80 per kilogram. Due to this fewer people are buying onions. This is affecting our sales."

"It has started affecting our lives. Earlier we used to buy two kilograms of onion, now we are only buying one. We are helpless in this situation," a consumer, Prasad Bhandarkar said.

Meanwhile, the price of onions in Bhopal touched the Rs 100 mark today.

Musaif, a shopkeeper said the prices are unlikely to come down in the coming two months.

"Every day the prices are increasing by Rs 5-10. Today, it has reached Rs 100 per kilogram in the market. Some people have even stopped selling onions," he added.

Kayum Qureshi, another shopkeeper, told ANI: "Onions are becoming increasingly expensive, and it is causing a lot of distress. However, the government is not doing anything about it."

He further said that some farmers are hoarding onions in the hope of earning more profit, and this may be a contributing factor to the price hike. (ANI)



