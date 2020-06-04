Online appointment for darshan at Panchkula's Mata Mansa Devi Temple

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], June 4 (ANI): As temples are preparing for their reopening from June 8 amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board has come up with an application on its official website for those who wish to offer prayers at Panchkula temple.

Now, people can visit the temple after getting their registration through temple application.

The board is preparing according to standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the Central government, including foot-operated sanitisers and thermal screening machines for reopening the shrine amid COVID-19 crisis.

While speaking to ANI, CEO MS Yadav of Mata Mansa Devi shrine said, "We are also awaiting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's guidelines on reopening temples after June 8 and we have also prepared the SOPs."

"In this regard, we also came up with the idea of online registration for those who want to visit the temple for Goddess' darshan. Now, devotees can register themselves on the website and we will issue timings for the darshan, maintaining social distancing and other precautionary measures," Yadav said.

Moreover, the authorities have urged children below the age of 10, adults above 60 years and pregnant women planning to visit the temple to follow the lockdown guidelines.

The doors of the temples have remained shut for devotees since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to contain COVID-19 spread. (ANI)

