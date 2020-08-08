Online exit examination for seafarers amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya announced online exit examination for the seafarers on Friday.

Now, with an option of Online Exit Examination, seafarers, who are getting training in different Maritime Training Institutes under Directorate General of Shipping, can undertake their exams from homes.

Addressing a virtual inaugural ceremony, Mandaviya said India is known for its skilled and quality seafarers.

"From 1.54 lakh seafarers in 2017, we have reached 2.34 lakh seafarers in 2019 and our target is to prepare 5 lakh seafarers to cater to the growing needs of Indian and global maritime industry," said the minister.

He added that India is the only country in the world, which has started online examination for the seafarers from the comfort of their homes in this pandemic.

"Because of the online exam, the accuracy of the exam and uniformity in assessment of candidates can be ensured. With the online exam, seafarers will get a chance to qualify the exit exam at the comfort of their homes," said Mandaviya.

Director-General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar, who was also part of the virtual ceremony said, "The Online Exit Examination designed with enhanced security features, enables candidates to take the examination from home, with almost zero possibility of any misconduct during the exam." (ANI)