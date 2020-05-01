Online puja in seven more temples in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): Telangana Endowments Department is now providing for online puja in seven famous temples apart from 12 others earlier.

A press release from the department said it has commenced online puja services from April 17 in 12 temples as the entry of devotees to the temples has been restricted since March 20 this year due to the threat of coronavrus.

"In continuation of the above, the Department is now providing online puja facility through Mee seva portal in the following seven temples. Sri Kaleshwara Muktesshwara Temple, Kaleshwaram, Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Tadbind Secundrabad, Sri Jogulamba Temple, Gadwal, Sri Ramalingershwara Swamy Temple, Keesara, Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Srinagar Colony Hyderabad, Sri Parwati Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple Cheruvgattu and, Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple Jamalapuram, Khamamm," the release said.

It said that e-hundi service has also been started for these temples.

The devotees can access the Telangana Mee seva portal and get registered.

A devotee can book puja/seva of his/her choice online. The release said that puja will be performed in the name of devotees and an SMS will be sent on the mobile after prayers. (ANI)

