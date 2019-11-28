Online registration opens for girls in five Sainik schools for academic session 2020-21

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday notified that online registration is now open for girls for admissions to Class VI in five Sainik schools for the academic session 2020-21.

The schools are in Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Bijapur (Karnataka), Kodagu (Karnataka), Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh) and Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand).

The last date of registration is December 6 and the examination will be held on January 5, 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in October 2019, had approved the proposal for admission of girl children in Sainik schools from academic session 2021-22 in a phased manner.

This decision is being implemented in the above mentioned five schools. (ANI)

