Online sale of kidney racket busted by Telangana Police

Rachakonda/Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], July 5 (ANI): The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri along with Neredmet police arrested a person on Friday in connection with a racket of online sale of human kidneys.

The suspect was identified as Suryasivaram Shiva, a resident of Madurai.

Addressing the media gathering Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda said, "Suryasivaram had created a fake website of kidney donors and buyers where he had updated his profile as an agent. When interested people used to get in touch with him who then used to insist them to transfer an amount of Rs 15,000 into his account."

"He then used Aadhar card, pan card and bank details from clients saying that 50% amount will be deposited into their account before the operation and another 50% after the operation and gave them the option for selecting the hospitals at Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai," he added.

Commissioner of Police further said that after collecting the money, the suspect used to extort more money from doctors under the pretext of medical examination, registration and other expenses.

"The suspect used to send fake Donor Kidney Federation certificates along with a fake message of the transaction of Rs 1 crore into the account of the seller. When the clients/victims refused to pay the extra money, he used to block their numbers, and stop interacting with them," added Bhagwat.

The police seized fake documents and mobile phone from his possession.

Further investigation in the matter is still underway, officials said. (ANI)

