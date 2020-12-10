Only 10 pc of farmers involved in protest: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Only 10 per cent of the country's farmers are involved in the ongoing farmers' protest, claimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday, adding that Canada's support for the agitation should be questioned and understood.

"I think about 90 per cent of farmers are staying away from this protest. Only 10 per cent are involved. It is alarming that countries like Canada are supporting the protest. One should delve deep into why they are supporting and who all are doing politics in the name of our farmers," Vijayvargiya said.

This comes a few days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out twice in support of the agitating farmers, saying that he "will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests". Farmers at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border entered their eleventh day of protest on Tuesday against three laws passed by the Centre in September.

While the government said the new laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

"The new laws will double the income of the farmers. Even the Congress in their manifesto included similar laws like this one. The farmers should think carefully about the benefit," Vijayvargiya added.

Commenting on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's recent remark that the people of the country should not be turned into "Guinea pigs" to test the Covid-19 vaccine, the BJP leader said, "Digvijaya Singh is not a doctor. Those who do not have the knowledge should not say anything about it." (ANI)