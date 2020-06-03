Only 19 flights to be operated from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Only 19 flights, including 11 departures and eight arrivals, will be operated from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday, in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga.

According to GVK MIAL, which manages the CSMIA, the aforementioned flights will be operated by five airlines, including Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, and SpiceJet.

The authority also cautioned passengers about probable changes in the schedule of the flights due to the cyclone and urged them to check with their respective airliners before leaving for the airport.

Earlier, IndiGo Airline had on Tuesday cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai following the severe cyclonic storm in Maharashtra and said that it will operate only three flights from Mumbai today.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Nisarga is over the east-central Arabian Sea and further moved north-northeast direction. The wind speed has increased to 24 kilometers per hour from 20 during the past hour at Ratnagiri (Maharashtra).

According to IMD, the cyclone is causing rainfall in Colaba, Santacruz in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the neighbouring state of Goa. (ANI)

