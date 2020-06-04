Only 2 pc of those returned to Bihar from Punjab contracted virus: Capt Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh [India], June 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that only 2 per cent of migrants, who have returned to Bihar from his state, have contracted coronavirus.

"Only 2 per cent of migrants returning to Bihar found to be have contracted virus, the random sampling by the Bihar government has revealed," the spokesperson of the health department said while quoting Singh in a statement.

Only three persons out of 157 tested on return to Bihar from Punjab have shown positive symptoms, he said.

India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.



The total number of cases reported in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases.



The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

