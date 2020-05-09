Only 20 people can attend funeral, but 1000 can gather near alcohol shops: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Days after the government eased restrictions on the sale of alcohol, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that only 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral but 1,000 people can gather near an alcohol shop.

"Only 20 people allowed to gather for a funeral - because the spirit has already left the body. 1000's allowed to gather near an alcohol shop, because the shops have spirits in them," Raut tweeted.

On May 5, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said: "To maintain social distancing, gathering of not more than 50 persons are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 persons at last rites of deceased persons." (ANI)

