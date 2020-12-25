Only 50 people allowed in gatherings till Jan 10 in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 25 (ANI): The State Disaster Management Authority, Government of Assam has issued COVID-19 guidelines on Friday saying that "no private get-togethers in excess of 50 persons shall be allowed during New Year, New Year eve parties organised in closed space."



"No private get-togethers in excess of 50 persons shall be allowed during this period including New Year/ New Year eve parties organised in closed spaces," read the official order.

The order further says that the total number of attendees even for public purposes in an enclosed space must not exceed 50 per cent capacity of that space.

"Organisers should ensure universal usage of masks, hand sanitization, and mandatory test of staff for COVID-19," added the order. (ANI)

