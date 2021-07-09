Only 50 tourists now allowed at Mussoorie's Kempty Falls, after COVID norms violated

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): After tourists flouted COVID norms at Mussoorie's Kempty Falls the Uttarakhand government on Friday announced that only 50 visitors will be allowed at the waterfall and they can not stay there beyond half an hour.

The district administration took this step after photos of hundreds of tourists bathing together in the waterfall went viral on social media.

"Now only 50 tourists are allowed at Kempty Falls (waterfall) in Mussoorie; can't stay at the spot beyond half an hour," said Iva Ashish Srivastava, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate.



The DM further said that the tourists will have to get out of the waterfall as soon as the hooter rings.

Hundreds of tourists have been reaching Kempty Falls every day after a relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions.

The district administration has received complaints that the tourists are not following the COVID guidelines while bathing in the waterfall.

Srivastava also said that he has asked Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhanaulti to set up a check post to monitor the tourists coming to Kempty. (ANI)

