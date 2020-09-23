Only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry: PM Modi at COVID-19 review meet

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Only 60 districts in seven states of the country are a cause of worry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while chairing a COVID-19 review meeting.

Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven high burden COVID-19 States/Union Territory to review COVID-19 response and management.

The seven high burden COVID-19 States/ UT are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said, "There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in seven states are a cause of worry. I suggest Chief Ministers hold a virtual conference with people at district/block level for seven days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states."

As a step to contain the spread of coronavirus cases in these states, Modi suggested increasing the focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging.

For asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, he said, "Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID-19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may arise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make the mistake of underestimating the severity of the infection."

He said, "India has ensured the supply of life-saving medicines all over the world even in difficult times. We have to work together to see that the medicines easily reach from one state to another."

Modi has also urged the state government to focus on micro-containment. He has suggested to implement local lockdown of a day or two and accordingly review the situation suitable for their State/Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister also said that on September 25, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) will be completing two years.

"Within two years, the scheme has benefited over 1.25 crore poor people/patients in the country. I appreciate all the medical staff who has made this a success," said Prime Minister Modi.

He said a major decision has been taken on the usage of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). He said the decision has been taken to increase the usage of funds from 35 per cent to 50 per cent."

Prime Minister also emphasised on the wearing facial masks to contain the spread of the virus in public places.

"Mask is important to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus," he added.

India's COVID-19 count surged to 56,46,011 on Wednesday, after reporting a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)