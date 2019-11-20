Only 606 people are presently under detention, 218 are stone pelters : MoS G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that a total of 5,161 people including stone-pelters, separatists and some political leaders were arrested preventively on August 5.

"Right now, only 609 people are in jail. We have released the rest. Total 5,161 people including stone-pelters, separatists and some political leaders were arrested preventively on August 5," said G. Kishan Reddy.

On the detention of National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Reddy said that at the time of Emergency in 1975, 36 MPs were arrested arbitrarily unlike the detentions under the present government.

"Time to time some measures have to be taken in the interest of the nation. During emergency 36 MPs were arrested to save the chair of one person, while we are working keeping law and order in mind," he said.

The MHA informed the Lower House that to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace and activities prejudicial to the security of the State and maintenance of the public order, 5161 preventive arrests, including stone pelters, miscreants, over ground workers (OGWs), separatists and political workers, were made since August 4, 2019, in the Kashmir Valley.

MHA informed that out of these, 609 persons presently under detention, approximately 218 are stone-pelters. (ANI)

