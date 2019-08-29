Only 8 countries in world have bigger population than BJP members: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Calling BJP's membership drive a successful campaign, party's working president JP Nadda on Thursday asserted that there are only eight countries in the world that have a bigger population than the strength of BJP members.

"The party's membership drive started from Varanasi on July 6 under the guidance and presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It ended on August 20. As it has been a successful campaign, now there are only 8 countries in the world, which have a bigger population than BJP members," Nadda said while addressing a press conference.

He said that earlier the BJP had 11 crore members and now over 5 crore new members have enrolled in the party through online medium.

"Around 62,35,967 people have joined the BJP through offline mediums. We have not been able to capture data digitally where the server was weak. If we add these numbers, then around 7 crores members have joined the party in the recent membership drive," Nadda said.

The BJP working president added that a huge trend was seen in all sections of society to become a member of the party.

"In West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir too, there was a special trend towards BJP membership. Army officers, sportspersons and people from all sections of society showed interest in joining the party. Our membership drive has ended, but our membership process will continue," he added.

Nadda informed that the campaign to make active members in the party will start in September. (ANI)

