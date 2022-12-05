"Only give suggestions, if you can nurture those children..." Himanta Biswa Sarma on Ajmal's remarks

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, over his controversial remarks against the Hindu community, and said that he should only give suggestions if he can nurture those children.

While addressing a public meeting held at Bongaigaon, Sarma said "Badruddin Ajmal had said that women should continue to give birth to as many children as possible, but I say that if women give birth to more children, then Ajmal should nurture the children till they grow up and to pay expenses."

It is pertinent to note that on Friday, Ajmal had said that Hindus, like Muslims, should get their children married at a young age.

"Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22 while Muslim women marry at 18, as stipulated by the government. However, (Hindus) have one two or three illegal wives before marriage. They don't give birth to babies in order to save costs," the AIUDF chief said.

Ajmal said, "They (Hindus) should also follow the Muslims in getting their children married at a young age. Get the boys married at 20-22 and the girls married at 18-20 years and then see how many children are born."



The Assam CM further said that Ajmal has no right to say such things if he can't pay for the children's expenses.

"If Ajmal will pay, then I have no problem. Children will be born, but they won't be able to study, and both mother and child will become weak. Can this be a reflection of Assam? That's why I also request Muslim women to give birth to only that many children, so that you can make them doctors and engineers. If you will give birth to so many children then our society, Assam will be destroyed," he said.

Addressing a public meeting held at Bongaigaon, the Assam Chief Minister said that he doesn't need the Muslim votes, but just wants them to

"I say that I do not want your votes, but I would still urge the Muslim women not to follow Ajmal's preaching. You should do good to your children by making them doctors, engineers and teachers so that the people of our Muslim community can also be free from people like Ajmal. I have seen that the women of the Muslim community living in Upper Assam give birth to only two to three children," he said.

He further said that Ajmal is making such comments just to appease a certain section of the society for vote bank politics and that women are not the factory of childbirth.

"People like Ajmal think that we cannot build schools or colleges, so why not open a factory to give birth and pour some water in it? I want to say only one thing that woman is not the factory of giving birth, they will give birth to children only if they want because women also have freedom," he further said. (ANI)

