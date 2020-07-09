Only govt employees from Cuttack, Khordha allowed to attend office in Bhubaneswar till July 31

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 9 (ANI): Odisha government on Wednesday issued an order, asking government employees, who are commuting from places other than municipal limits of Cuttack and Khordha, not to attend offices in Bhubaneswar till July 31 in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

Odisha government has also issued guidelines for marriage and funeral-related functions.

The order came into effect immediately.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,097 confirmed cases in Odisha including 3,352 active case, 6703 cured/discharged/migrated and 42 deaths.

Marriage and its related functions shall be held only with prior permission (in writing or through electronic communication) of the local Police Station.



Local Police Station will be authorized to give permission for holding marriage and its related functions subject to participation of maximum 50

(Fifty) persons.

There will be no marriage procession until further orders. Total participants in the marriage function at the marriage venue including the groom, bride, family members of groom & bride, friends, relatives, guests, priests, personnel of support services like food' preparation and distribution, etc. put together will not exceed 50 (fifty) cumulatively.



Local police authorities will ensure that under no circumstances more than 50 persons participate in the marriage ceremony.Other permissions, if any required, shall be obtained from the competent authority (ies) and conditions therein shall be complied with.

Persons with symptoms of influenza-like infection (lLI) and Severe Acute Respiratory infection (SARI) shall not be allowed to the marriage venue/

function.

Funeral and its related functions shall be held with prior permission (in writing or through electronic communication) of the local'Police Station.



However, cremation can be carried out under intimation to the local police station in writing or through electronic communication. Where the

cremation is to be done at a place within the area of a police station other than the police station area in which the death has occurred, intimation

has be given to both the police stations.



The number of persons participating in the funeral function including the family members, relatives, friends, priests, drivers & staff of vehicles and

others taken together shall not exceed 20 (Twenty). (ANI)