Only honest people should be given citizenship: Niyaz Khan on CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A deputy secretary has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter to give country's citizenship only to honest people under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

"As a writer and citizen of India, I request the honourable Prime Minister to consider this point. It's an urgent need of time. Only honest people should be citizens of the country," tweeted Niyaz Khan

"Trust me, if that is executed with true heart, most of the public posts with government authority will be vacant. The honest people can get the opportunity to serve the nation," he said in another tweet.

Khan was of the view that NRC must be against all the people who steal government money. "Every penny of the nation belongs to poor citizens who are struggling for bread and butter. Even the children have no cloth to cover themselves. Corrupt guys with government authority are responsible for their poverty."

