"Only Kushwaha can tell what's in his mind..." JD(U) chief Lalan Singh

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Sunday said that if Upendra Kushwaha had issues with the party he should have raised them on the party's forum instead of speaking publicly.

His response came amid JD(U) Parliamentary Board Chairman Upendra Kushwaha's criticism of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the functioning of JD(U).

Talking to ANI, Lalan Singh said, "Only Upendra Kushwaha can tell what is going on in his mind and about his intentions. If a person has an issue with their party and their intentions are right, they will speak on the party's forum. But if instead, someone is speaking about it publicly, then something is wrong."

Earlier, the JD(U) chief tweeted in response to the claims of a "deal" between RJD and JD(U), and called the claims "fabricated".



"There is an attempt to mislead the dedicated and loyal workers of JD (U). "There is no deal and no merger" - this is just a fabrication," he said in the tweet.

Notably, senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha has convened a two-day open session of his supporters in Patna on February 19-20 to discuss the prevailing situation in JD(U) against him.

He said that he is upset with Nitish Kumar, and the way JDU become the part of Grand Alliance and lost by-elections in the state.

Kushwaha has also written an open letter to party workers claiming, "Our party is getting weaker every day due to internal reasons after becoming part of grand alliance. I have been worried about the party's position ever since the results of the assembly by-elections were announced."

"I keep informing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about party condition. I have tried my best from last month to save the party from losing ground in Bihar and My efforts continue even today," he added in the letter. (ANI)

