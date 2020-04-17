Only modern medicines permitted for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Kerala govt tells HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 17 (ANI): The state government on Friday informed Kerala High Court that it has taken a decision to only permit modern medicines for the treatment of coronavirus in the state.

The state government stated this when a division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and TR Ravi was hearing a petition seeking directions for the implementation of AYUSH notification, and to permit homoeopathy to treat COVID-19 patients.

The petitioner pressed for more time to respond, following which the High Court posted the matter for further hearing after summer vacation.

"The Supreme Court has already dismissed a petition which sought direction for permission of Homeopathy treatment for COVID-19. AYUSH Ministry has only suggested alternate medicine for boosting immunity and not as a treatment for COVID-19," the bench told the petitioner.

The petitioner said that the revised guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs have included the AYUSH system of medicine as activities permissible after April 20.

Earlier, Kerala High Court had refused to issue any interim directions on the matter and asked the state government whether there were any prohibitions preventing homoeopaths from practicing their system of medicine on coronavirus patients.

The petition, filed by advocate MS Vineeth appearing party-in-person, has also sought directions to the state to refrain from acting coercively against homoeopathy practitioners treating COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

