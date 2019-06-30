Only people in 'decent clothes' will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma issued dress codes and other guidelines for tourists visiting historical monuments in the city.

"Carrying camera, tripod, video cameras inside Bara and Imambara">Chota Imambara is prohibited. Furthermore, entering the premises of Imambara with vulgar dresses too is not allowed. Only people with decent clothes will be allowed inside the premises of the monuments," the guidelines issued by DM Sharma read.

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders.

The DM's guidelines also mention increasing security in and around the premises of the historical monuments. (ANI)

