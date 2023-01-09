"Only person with corrupt background made ministers in AAP govt": BJP's Manjinder Sirsa after Balbir Singh appointed new Punjab Minister

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the induction of Balbir Singh as the new Punjab Health Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that a person involved in corruption and with a criminal background was made an AAP minister.

Addressing a press briefing here, BJP leader Sirsa said, "The party talking about the politics of change inside the country, and which gained power in Delhi saying that they will eradicate corruption, provide security to women, throw corrupt people out of the system, has today become the biggest corrupt party of the country."

He said that today it has become a criterion in Aam Aadmi Party, that if you are corrupt, only then you can become a minister or legislator of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Taking note of AAP leaders-- Vijay Singhla and Fauja Singh Sarari-- resigning from the cabinet over corruption charges, BJP leader said that the Punjab Government, led by Bhagwant Mann asked for ministers' resignation but the criteria haven't changed.

Sharpening its attack on Punjab's new Health Minister Balbir Singh, Sirsa said that such a person was elevated to minister's post, who was sentenced to three years for assaulting a woman.



"In Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party does politics on women, takes votes on the safety of women, but Aam Aadmi Party is appointing those people as ministers who are accused of assaulting women," he added.

Aiming at AAP legislators, including jailed minister Satyendra Jain, Sirsa said, "Satyendar Jain is in jail, Vijay Singla is on bail, and this is going on continuously, why is Aam Aadmi Party giving posts to the only people involved in corruption? Arvind Kejriwal is so greedy for money."

"The one who did the excise scam, Manish Sisodia, is also a minister, Kailash Gehlot is the minister. Why is Aam Aadmi Party doing this, that only criminals or those caught in corruption cases are being elevated to ministers' posts?" he said, adding that such a person was made Corporation House president, whose audio of extorting Rs 10 crores is doing rounds.

During the press briefing, the BJP leader also questioned the Punjab government's law and order situation and said that the Punjab government is being remote-controlled by Arvind Kejriwal.

"Yesterday an incident happened inside Punjab in which Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was shot dead in duty line by miscreants in Phagwara, this is the situation of law and order in Punjab. Big singers and big kabaddi players are being shot. Innocent people are dying because Arvind Kejriwal is hungry for power and money even in Punjab," Sirsa said, adding that Arvind Kejriwal Ji, people of the country are asking you a question in exchange for how much money Balbir Singh was made a minister. (ANI)

