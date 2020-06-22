Only seriously ill coronavirus patients to be admitted in COVID hospitals: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that serious symptomatic patients would be kept in COVID-19 hospitals and the asymptomatic patients would be kept in COVID care centres.

"Serious symptomatic patients will be admitted to COVID-19 hospitals and the rest of the COVID-19 patients would be kept at Covid care centres. We'll be having not less than 20,000 beds at these centres. We have a big number of beds at COVID hospitals and we would also be listing private hospitals as well," said the Karnataka Deputy CM while speaking to ANI.

"We need to keep increasing facilitation and ensure that there is no problem in admitting them or getting them treated," he said further.

Narayan added, "To control the number of COVID-19 cases, we need to work strongly on the prevention. The source where more cases have been reported, we need to identify areas of high-density population and give more attention and preference."

This comes after the director of Health and Family Welfare Services on Saturday issued a notification stating that COVID care centres would be meant to manage asymptomatic patients; dedicated COVID health centres would be meant for managing mild to moderate symptomatic patients and dedicated COVID hospitals which meant for managing serious patients.

The notification further informed that nearly 75 per cent COVID-19 patients fall in the asymptomatic category.

"In the view of public interest Sri Ravishankar Guruji Ashram, Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and Koramangala Indoor Stadium have been designated to function as COVID care centres," the notification added further. (ANI)

