OPD, emergency services to continue at AIIMS

Out Patient Department (OPD) and emergency services will continue to run normally in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), a statement released by the hospital said on Sunday.

This came a day after a major fire broke out in its teaching block. No casualties were, however, reported.

Randeep Guleria, Director of the hospital, held a meeting with the heads of various departments and the administrative staff to review the services in the hospital.

Meeting also reviewed the existing fire safety arrangements and discussed steps to further strengthen them.

"A committee has been set up to restore the full functionality of services affected in PC Teaching Block. Additional staff has also been deployed for guiding the patients," the official statement read.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also reviewed the fire safety measures at the hospital.

The fire broke which broke out on late Saturday afternoon caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block.

As many as 30 fire engines were pressed into action to douse the flames.


