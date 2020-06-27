OPD services at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to be functional from 8 am to 8 pm

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): After three months of suspension, Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will resume functioning. The OPD will function from 8 am to 8 pm, said Dr D S Rana, Chairmain, Board of Management ,Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In an another development, the administration of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to restart its OPD from 25 June onwards after three months of its closure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi has so far reported 77,240 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

