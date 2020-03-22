OPDs of Sir Sunderlal Hospital postponed from March 23: BHU

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Benaras Hindu University (BHU) on Sunday announced that the OPDs of Sir Sunderlal Hospital has been postponed from March 23 till further orders.

"In view of COVID-19, all OPDs of Sir Sunderlal Hospital has been postponed from March 23 till further orders," said a BHU official.

The official also said, "The isolated OPD will continue to run in emergency services and room number 103."

This came in the wake of two COVID-19 positive cases reported from the state earlier today. This included a 38-year old man, a resident of Munger district with a travel history to Qatar, who died of renal failure but who also tested positive for coronavirus later.

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said today that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

"One patient passed away yesterday due to kidney failure, his tests have come positive for coronavirus. A woman has also tested positive, she is admitted at AIIMS," Kumar said.

The Total number of people in India who have been infected by the virus so far as on 22 March at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

