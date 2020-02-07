New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The government on Friday said that opening of Yoga Centres at the block level in the country comes under the purview of respective State/UT Government.
"As Public Health is a State subject, the opening of Yoga Centres at the block level in the country comes under the purview of respective State/UT Government," the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.
"However, Central Government is implementing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) in the country under which financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh per unit (Rs 0.6 lakh as one-time assistance for initial furnishing and recurring assistance of Rs 5.4 lakh for manpower, maintenance etc) is provided to States/UTs for setting up of Yoga Wellness Centre. State/UT Governments may avail eligible financial assistance by projecting the same through State Annual Action Plan (SAAP) as per NAM guidelines," he added. (ANI)
Opening of Yoga Centers at block level comes under purview of state, UT govt: Centre
ANI | Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:52 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The government on Friday said that opening of Yoga Centres at the block level in the country comes under the purview of respective State/UT Government.