Opening of Yoga Centers at block level comes under purview of state, UT govt: Centre

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The government on Friday said that opening of Yoga Centres at the block level in the country comes under the purview of respective State/UT Government.

"As Public Health is a State subject, the opening of Yoga Centres at the block level in the country comes under the purview of respective State/UT Government," the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.

"However, Central Government is implementing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) in the country under which financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh per unit (Rs 0.6 lakh as one-time assistance for initial furnishing and recurring assistance of Rs 5.4 lakh for manpower, maintenance etc) is provided to States/UTs for setting up of Yoga Wellness Centre. State/UT Governments may avail eligible financial assistance by projecting the same through State Annual Action Plan (SAAP) as per NAM guidelines," he added. (ANI)

