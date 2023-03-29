Operation Arikomban: Kerala HC constitutes expert committee

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday constituted an expert committee to give its opinion on the matter of catching and releasing Arikomban, a wild elephant that lives in a residential area.

The court also verbally said that steps can be taken to attach radio collars.

The court stated that it is not in favour of elephants being captured and kept in elephant camps. After the report of the expert committee, a decision can be taken on the capture and relocation of the elephant, the High Court said. Court also asked what should be done after the capture of the elephant.

The court observed that the permanent solution would be to relocate those in Colony 301 who are facing hardship due to the movement of Arikomban. "How the tribals were relocated to the elephant habitat. The reason for the problem is that people are being housed in the jungle. An expert committee can be appointed in the matter. Give them the documents," the court said.

The High Court earlier rejected the plea of the Forest Department to tranquillize and capture the elephant, Arikomban, which roams around Chinnakkanal and nearby areas and to keep the animal in captivity at Kodanadu elephant camp.



Court asked the Forest Department to continue the vigil.

The High Court asked the Forest Department to track the elephant first, tranquillize it and then tie a radio collar around its neck to track the movement of Arikomban and leave it in the interior forest area.

High Court had ordered the suspension of 'Operation Arikomban' till March 29.

The High Court observed that capturing the elephants was the last resort and suggested that alternative methods should be explored. There are ways like attaching a collar and tracking the elephant, Court observed. The court also inquired as to how elephants could be seized before completing the process without doing any of this.

The Forest Department and Idukki district administration have arranged 11 units of Rapid Response Team comprising 71 officers to capture the wild elephants from an undulating terrain in Idukki. Elaborate arrangements are in place to capture Arikomban, the wild elephant which has been causing damage to properties in Munnar and nearby areas in Kerala.

Arikomban, which got its name from its love for 'ari' (rice) with 'komban' meaning tusker, has damaged several houses and ration shops in Chinnakanal and Munnar areas of Idukki in the past few years.

In order to lure Arikomban for tranquilising, a dummy ration shop was established near Cement plant at Chinnakanal. A house which was earlier damaged by Arikomban will be rearranged as the ration shop. Various groceries and rice will be stored inside it. (ANI)

