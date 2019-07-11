Operation Clean: 427 school buses fined by Noida police

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): At least 427 school buses and vans were issued challan on Thursday by the Gautam Budh Nagar district police for flouting safety norms here.

The action was launched under 'Operation Clean' to ensure the safety of school children on road.

"An amount of Rs. 26,700 was collected from the offenders. Besides, over 702 buses were left off with a warning to adopt safety measures while having children on board," the police said.

According to officials, the campaign began at 6.30 am and was launched on vehicles linked to 129 schools. (ANI)

