Operation conducted by forces to nab insurgents of terror attack on Assam Rifles convoy: Govt informs LS

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): An extensive operation was conducted in the surrounding areas of Manipur by the Security Forces to nab the insurgents involved in the recent terror attack on the Assam Rifles convoy on November 13, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.



"An extensive operation was conducted in surrounding areas by security forces to nab insurgents involved in a recent terror attack on the Assam Rifles convoy on November 13. Police Station Singhat, District Churachandpur (Manipur) had lodged a case in this regard which has been transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation," the ministry said.

This came after the ministry was asked whether the Government has taken any cognisance of the recent terror attacks in Manipur by heavily-armed insurgent groups.

In a written reply to whether the Government intelligence reveals any kind of involvement of foreign hand in the insurgent attacks in North-east of the country, the ministry said, "There is no specific information indicating any kind of involvement of foreign hand in the attack." (ANI)

