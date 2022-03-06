Operation Ganga: Udhampur girl returns home safely from war-hit Ukraine

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): A student who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district returned home safely after being evacuated under Operation Ganga from the war-hit Ukraine on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Parul Mahajan who was pursuing MD Physician in Ukraine's Kharkiv shared her experience as she was in the war-hit county and scared.

"We students used to stay in the bunker and were not allowed to move anywhere. It was the worst situation there and a difficult time for all of us," she said.

"I am thankful to the union government for all support. They helped us a lot under Operation Ganga," she added.

Neha Mahajan, sister of Parul Mahajan said "I am very happy that my sister returned home and am thankful to the Union government for the immense help throughout."

She further said that there is full hope in a government that under Operation Ganga whoever is stuck in Ukraine will come back safely.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under Operation Ganga from crisis-ridden Ukraine.

The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to five neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)