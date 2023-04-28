Operation Kaveri: IndiGo to operate repatriation flights from Jeddah

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): In order to support the repatriation efforts under Operation Kaveri of the Indian government, IndiGo will operate chartered evacuation flights on April 28 and 30 from Jeddah to Delhi and Bengaluru respectively.

The airline will be operating two flights, bringing over 450 Indian citizens back to their homeland over the weekend. The airline is operating these flights with A321 aircraft. IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuation flights.

"We have offered our services for charter flights to Jeddah under the Indian Government's Operation Kaveri rescue mission of our citizens from Sudan. We are still awaiting details from the ministry to launch these flights, nothing has been confirmed as of yet," IndiGo airlines said in a statement.



Airlines had earlier shown their interest in participating in the evacuation drill under Operation Kaveri

IndiGo remains committed to supporting the Government of India in its mission to evacuate Indian citizens from the crisis in Sudan.

The airlines crew has stepped forward to respond to the critical humanitarian need of the hour, enabling the safe return of the stranded citizens back to their families and homes.

The company stands committed to the citizens of India and will continue to contribute to the country in every possible way. (ANI)

