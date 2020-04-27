Operation of cross land border transportation of essential goods already allowed: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said as per the consolidated revised guidelines, operation of cross land border transportation of essential goods, as well as export, is already allowed.

It stated that as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given its 'in-principal' approval on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Ministry of Shipping may issue the SOP at their end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended to May 3. (ANI)

