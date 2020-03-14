Operation of India-B'desh cross-border passenger trains, buses to be suspended for one month: Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Friday said that the operation of existing India-Bangladesh cross border passenger trains and buses will be suspended for one month starting from March 15.

The two trains -- Maitree Express and Bandhan Express -- connect India and Bangladesh. The Maitree Express runs between the cities of Kolkata and Dhaka, while the Bandhan Express connects Kolkata to Khulna city in Bangladesh.

"As per the advisory of MHA, the operation of existing India-Bangladesh cross-border passenger trains (i.e. Maitree Express and Bandhan Express) and passenger buses shall remain suspended during the period March 15 to April 15, 2020, or till further orders whichever is earlier," the Indian Railways said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that India-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak.

The move is part of the Indian government's attempt to contain the virus which has claimed over 5,000 people globally. India has also reported two deaths and 82 confirmed cases from the disease which originated from Wuhan city of China.

Earlier, the Home Ministry announced that the restrictions on international passenger traffic through Land Check Posts in view of the spread of coronavirus.

India on Thursday suspended all visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel as coronavirus cases continue to proliferate around the world. (ANI)

