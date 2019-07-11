Operation Thirst: 1,371 arrested for selling unauthorized drinking water in Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): As many as 1,371 people were arrested and over 69,294 bottles were seized by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under 'Operation Thirst', an all India drive to crackdown the selling of unauthorised Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) here.

According to RPF, the operation was launched in all major railway stations across the country to curb the menace of unauthorized PDW in the premises of railway stations.

"During the operation, which was carried out on 8 and 9 July, a total fine amount of Rs 6,80,855 has been realised from these offenders. Four pantry car managers involved in the selling of spurious mineral water was also arrested," an official statement said.

Stalls on platforms were also found selling of Packaged Drinking Water bottles of brands which are not authorized by the Indian Railways, it added.

The bottles were seized under the sections of 144 and 153 of the Railway Act.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

