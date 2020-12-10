Operation Tiken in J-K ends; 3 terrorists killed, arms seized

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): Three terrorists affiliated with Al-Badre outfit were eliminated in the Tiken area of Pulwama district here on Wednesday, informed the Northern Command, Indian Army.

The security forces have seized one AK rifle and two pistols from the encounter site.

"Update: Operation Tiken, Pulwama. Three terrorists killed. 1 AK and 2 Pistols recovered," the Northern Command wrote on Twitter.

The operation has been called off, it added.

One civilian was shot at his leg when terrorists opened fire during the encounter which started in the wee hours today, confirmed Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar. (ANI)