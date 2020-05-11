Operations in tea gardens are allowed with 50 pc workforce, clarifies West Bengal govt

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): West Bengal government has clarified that 'operations including plucking in tea gardens are allowed with the deployment of up to 50 per cent of the total regular workforce at a time.'

According to an official order dated May 11, norms of social distancing and proper hygiene must be ensured.

"It will be the responsibility of the management of the organisation/establishment to ensure the compliance of these norms," said the order. (ANI)

