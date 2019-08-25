Oppn leaders, media got taste of draconian J-K administration: Rahul

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A day after being denied to visit Srinagar, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said both opposition politicians and the press have got a taste of what he called "draconian" administration.

"It's been 20 days since the people of Jammu and Kashmir had their freedom and civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition and the Press got a taste of the draconian administration & brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday," he tweeted along with a video where he is seen unsuccessfully attempting to convince authorities that the delegation had arrived at the invitation of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

A delegation of opposition parties led by Gandhi was on Saturday not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi.

The delegation comprising leaders of opposition parties-Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP, and JDS went to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370.

Senior leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress, Anand Sharma, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, Tiruchi Shiva, and D Raja were the part of the delegation which left from Delhi for Srinagar.

Before leaving from Delhi airport, the leaders had insisted that they were only going to assess the ground realities and not for creating any disturbance. (ANI)