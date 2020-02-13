Oppn MLAs protest in Uttar Pradesh assembly over different issues

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Opposition MLAs in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday staged a protest in assembly as Governor Anandiben Patel started to deliver the speech.

The MLAs protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, among other issues like law and order situation in the state.

Protesting MLAs started shouting slogans against Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

