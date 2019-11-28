Oppn parties give notice in RS seeking debate on economic situation

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The Opposition parties have given a notice in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to hold a debate on "the economic situation in the country".

Among those MPs who are slated to speak on the short duration discussion notice in the Upper House are Anand Sharma, TMC's Derek O'Brien, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko, Kapil Sibal, Majeed Memon, Sasmit Patra, Binoy Viswam and others.

Any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised.

The member who has given notice may make a short statement and the Minister shall reply shortly. Any member who has previously intimated to the Chairman may be permitted to take part in the discussion. (ANI)

