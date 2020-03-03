Oppn parties putting their interests above nation: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the opposition stating that "even today some parties are putting their interest above the national interest".

"The Prime Minister said that the national interest and party interest also came in the freedom struggle. Even today some parties are putting their party interest above the national interest," Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi told reporters quoting Modi who had spoken at the BJP's Parliamentary party meet on Tuesday.

The Minister quoted the Prime Minister as saying that "while during the independence struggle an issue was created over Vande Mataram, similar attempts are being made against Bharat Mata ki jai".

Days after Delhi violence, the Prime Minister also called for peace, unity and harmony. "Prime Minister Modi said that for development, there must be peace, unity and harmony," Joshi added.

"He said that we are here for the national interest. He said that the nation and national interest is supreme and development is our mantra," the Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani also present at the meeting that took place at Parliament Library Building.

The second half of Parliament's Budget Session that resumed on Monday witnessed adjournments in both houses of Parliament over the violence in North-East Delhi in which at least 47 people have died and around 200 sustained injuries. (ANI)