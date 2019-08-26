BJP MP Pragya Thakur speaking at a condolence event in Bhopal on Monday (Photo/ANI)
BJP MP Pragya Thakur speaking at a condolence event in Bhopal on Monday (Photo/ANI)

Oppn resorting to 'maraak shakti' on BJP leaders: Pragya Thakur

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:30 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Monday made a bizarre claim that the Opposition was resorting to sorcery on BJP leaders in the context of the passing away of some top leaders of the party.
Addressing a condolence meeting to pay tribute to senior party leaders Arun Jaitley and Babulal Gaur, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, she said, "During my election campaign, a maharaj ji (religious person) had told me that the Opposition is resorting to sorcery on your party (BJP) and its leaders. He said it is a very bad time and asked me to be cautious." (Mein jab chunaav lad rahi thi, tab ek Maharaj ji aaye the aur unhone kaha tha ki yeh bahut bura samay chal raha hai. Vipaksh ek maarak shakti ka prayog aapki party aur uske netao ke liye kar raha hai aur aise me aap savdhaan rahe.)
"I had forgotten about this thing after that. But now, when I see that leaders of our party are leaving us one by one, I recall what the Maharaj ji had said. Whether you believe it or not, this is true and it is happening," Pragya added. (Iske baad mein ye baat bhul gayi thi. Lekin ab jab mein yeh dekhti hu ki hamari party ke neta yu ek ke baad ek jaa rahe hai, toh mujhe unn Maharaj ji ki baat yaad aati hai. Bhale aap vishwaas kare ya naa kare, par yehi satya hai aur yeh ho raha hai.)
"I had forgotten about this thing after that. But now, when I see that leaders of our party are leaving us one by one, I recall what the Maharaj ji had said. Whether you believe it or not, this is true and it is happening," Pragya added.
After the meeting, the media tried to elicit some more comments but she refused to elaborate.
On August 24, Jaitley passed away in New Delhi at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) He was 66. Gaur, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister from August 2004 to November 2005, breathed his last at a Bhopal hospital on August 21. He was 89.
Earlier this month, former minister Sushma Swaraj had died. In the last one year, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had lost their lives. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:23 IST

I don't care: J-K Guv on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested Satya Pal Malik be made the president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the Governor hit back at him and said that he does not care about such remarks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:17 IST

Life slowly returning to normal in J-K, students seen attending...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Following restrictions imposed by the government in wake of scrapping Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is returning to normalcy as students here have begun attending schools in large numbers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:14 IST

J-K: Book-binder secures 10th rank in Kashmir Administrative Service

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Suresh Singh, a book-binder from Incha village in Ramnagar tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, has cracked the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) examination by securing 10th rank.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:45 IST

J-K Governor withdraws invitation extended to Rahul to visit Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday withdrew the invitation he extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir and advised the latter to seek proper permission before scheduling any visit in the near future.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:44 IST

Sitamarhi firing: 3 dead; 8 accused arrested

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Eight people have been arrested in connection with the Sitamarhi firing incident in which three people died on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:39 IST

Days after abrogation of Art 370, Defence Minister to visit...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Leh on August 29 in a first major visit by a top brass after the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:23 IST

Jal Jeevan Mission can't be successful without community...

New Delhi (India), August 26 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission and requested the states to come forward to achieve the access to piped potable water to every rural household by 2024.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:22 IST

No role of BJP, UP govt in welcome accorded to Bulandshahr...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The BJP and the Uttar Pradesh government had no role in the welcome accorded to five accused in the Bulandshahr violence case after their release on bail, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:19 IST

Delhi: Special Cell of Police busts international syndicate of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Special Cell has busted an international syndicate of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) by arresting a Nepal national who was the key supplier of FICN with Rs 5.5 lakh fake currency, a press release by the Delhi Police on Monday read.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:18 IST

Ajmer: Father arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating minor daughter

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested a man from Ajmer district for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:15 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Manimahesh Yatra suspended, NH-5 Blocked as...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The annual Manimahesh Yatra was temporarily suspended after a bridge was washed away yesterday following heavy rainfall in Chamba district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:06 IST

Guru Nanak Dev 550th birth anniversary: Centre to develop...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the central government has decided to develop Sultanpur Lodhi and upgrade the city's railway station.

Read More
iocl